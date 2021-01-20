Waterbury's Post University opening drive-thru Covid vaccine clinic

Those interested in this drive-thru vaccine clinic must pre-register.

WATERBURY, Conn — While Rentschler Field in East Hartford has been used for a drive through Covid-19 vaccine site, Waterbury's Post University is about to see the same convenience.

John Hopkins, the CEO and President of Post University, sits on the board of the Waterbury Health Systems, which is affiliated with Waterbury Hospital. He volunteered Post for a drive-thru vaccine site because most students, except for athletes, will continue learning remotely this semester.

"Long story short there’s a team at Waterbury Hospital and the team at Post University that have gotten together and figured this thing out but the logistics on this are unbelievable," Hopkins said, proudly.

Next Monday, January 25, the drive-thru vaccination site will be in business on the Post campus, which will also include Covid-19 testing and an area where those, who were just vaccinated must wait for 15 minutes, in case of any side effects.

"Initially we were anticipating that there will be 400 or 500 vaccinations a day, but we want to very quickly rent that up to about 2,000 vaccinations a day," said Hopkins.

Those interested in this drive-thru vaccine clinic must pre-register. You may do so through Waterbury Hospital‘s website by clicking here.