Wesleyan University reportedly planning to vaccinate on all-campus students

Students will reportedly receive Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Wesleyan University is reportedly planning to vaccinate all on-campus students later this month.

According to the Wesleyan Argus, the campus newspaper, Dean Rick Culliton send an email out to students saying the vaccinations will take place April 24th and 25th. The vaccine will be Johnson & Johnson, according to the paper.

In an email sent from Dean Rick Culliton, the University announced its plans to vaccinate all on-campus students on April 24–25. Students should book their appointment to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine through their WesPortal. More details to come. — The Wesleyan Argus (@wesleyanargus) April 1, 2021

Colleges and universities across the country are looking ahead to the fall semester as well when it comes to vaccinations.

In a recent letter to the community, Rutgers University President Jonathan Holloway said the university will require all students to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 ahead of its Fall 2021 semester.

"The benefits of COVID-19 vaccination include prevention of serious illness, hospitalization, and death from the virus. Broad immunization is critical to help stop the current pandemic and to protect our University community," Holloway wrote. "The anticipated additional availability of the COVID-19 vaccine is enabling Rutgers to take steps to protect the health of our academic community and to move toward a full return to our pre-pandemic normal as a vibrant institution in Fall 2021."

Students enrolled in fully online courses, without access to on-campus facilities, will not have to prove vaccination. In addition, students can request an exemption from the vaccine for medical or religious reasons.

President Jose Biden has called on all states to open up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults by May 1. He has also pledged to administer 200 million doses within his first 100 days in office.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.