Wesleyan University will require students to be vaccinated by next fall

The university said it will release more details and information on Tuesday. This will be the first school to do so in Connecticut.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Wesleyan University confirmed on Monday that they will be requiring students to be vaccinated by next fall.

The University could not immediately release any further details but did tell FOX61 more will be coming on Tuesday. This would be the first school in Connecticut to make it a requirement for its students.

As of April 12, 52% of Connecticut residents ages 16 years and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. There have been 977,061 people fully vaccinated in the state and the number has been growing daily.

About 30% of people between the ages of 16 and 44 years of age have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine since becoming eligible on April 1.

Gov. Lamont said the vaccines will be distributed to schools and colleges across the state, along with other strategies.

"We're going to be bringing the vaccine schools, we're going to bring the vaccine to colleges, we had young people on TV telling their friends and friends of friends they got to do it," said Lamont.

According to the Hartford Courant, about 2,000 students have signed up to get the vaccine from April 24 to 25.

Connecticut planned to use Johnson & Johnson for the vaccine clinics for colleges because it only required one shot. However, due to the error at a factory in Baltimore impacting Johnson & Johnson, Connecticut will be receiving fewer doses.

The plan is now to give students at least one shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and then have them get the other one in their home state.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.