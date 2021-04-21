West Hartford schools, UConn Health vaccination clinic begins today

Of the three vaccines authorized in the U.S., only the Pfizer-BioNTech has been approved for use at this time for those ages 16 and 17.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — West Hartford Public Schools has teamed up with UConn Health and the local health department to provide vaccinations to students 16 years old and up.

Today and April 24th, a Saturday, will be the clinics.

Registration for the clinics, which are on April 21 and April 24, opened at noon on Saturday, April 10, and appointments are available on a first-come-first-served basis, only to West Hartford Public Schools students. Students who 18 or older are also eligible.

Registration closed at noon on April 13.

Students who 18 or older are also eligible.

Of the three vaccines authorized in the U.S., only the Pfizer-BioNTech has been approved for use at this time for those ages 16 and 17.

Walk-ins will not be permitted and students who are 16 or 17 must be accompanied by a guardian who is authorized to sign a “consent to treat” form.

Students should also bring identification (license or a school ID), which is a requirement of UConn Health, as well as their insurance card if they have coverage. No one will be turned away if they do not have insurance, the letter states, said officials.

The clinic is located at the UConn Health Outpatient Pavilion, 135 Dowling Way, Farmington. Parking is available in the garage, and from there, students and their guardians should walk across to the first floor and follow signage to the clinic.

Students will have their second vaccine appointments scheduled for a special clinic at UConn Health as well.

For more on how to schedule an appointment for a vaccine, head here.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.