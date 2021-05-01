West Haven VA Starts Vaccinating Veterans

Their highest priority risk group contains perhaps 2,500 veterans.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Seventy five percent of Connecticut's Veteran's Administration employees will have been vaccinated by the end of this week and now the VA is offering a shot in the arm to the veterans they care for.

Tuesday marked the start of their outpatient veterans vaccination clinic. And, with this news, the VA is asking for veterans' patience. The VA says they will reach out to veterans to schedule an appointment.

The West Haven VA is, of course, first going to vaccinate those they feel are most at risk.

"We are currently working on those that are 90 and above with several comorbidities as well as those that are in different groups such as dialysis or transplant dialysis or transplants," said Alfred Montoya, Director of the West Haven VA Medical Center.

"I feel great about it," said John Tracanna, a 91-year-old Army veteran from West Haven. "I’m sure it’s going to help me. And it’s going to help everybody that takes the shop and I hope everybody does take it without hesitation."

"Here’s what America owes our veterans: a vaccine for every one of them," said U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut). "Not available right now. The rollout is too slow."

The West Haven VA says rather than the number of vaccines, they're lacking the staffing to vaccinate their veterans. Senator Blumenthal suggests deploying the National Guard "to expand the workforce and the availability of people doing the inoculations."

FOX61 asked Blumenthal why he and many other elected officials, including Connecticut's other U.S. Senator, Chris Murphy, saw fit to already receive the vaccine ahead of many people who are in positions of perhaps needing it more.

"This vaccine was made available to Congress by the National Security Council," Blumenthal said. "When it was available, the doctor said take it. So, I rolled up my sleeve to show I have confidence in the safety and efficacy of this vaccine."