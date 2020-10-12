West Haven VA to receive first shipment of Pfizer vaccine

Senator Richard Blumenthal urged the Department of Veterans Affairs to ensure CT vets are among the first group of people to get the vaccine.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — It is expected for the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Connecticut within the coming days. Now, the West Haven VA has been selected to receive one of the first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine.

A press release from Senator Richard Blumenthal's office said the senator pressed the Department of Veterans Affairs to make sure CT vets were among the first people to receive the vaccine. Governor Ned Lamont announced last week a vaccine rollout plan, detailing who would be among the first in line for the vaccine. Healthcare workers and nursing home residents were among the first people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Senator Blumenthal released a statement on the announcement Thursday:

“This major victory for Connecticut’s veterans means they’ll be prioritized for the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine within the VA system. Many of our veterans are among our most vulnerable populations, and deserve the first vaccine dose. All our veterans merit the best care. I urged the importance of ensuring the West Haven VA receives an initial shipment of the vaccine as we look to overcome obstacles and challenges to delivering the vaccine to veterans’ health facilities. I’m proud of this victory for Connecticut’s veterans and I will continue to be a strong advocate for them, and work to ensure their health is made a top priority.”