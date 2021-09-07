When to get your kids vaccinated so they are ready for the first day of school

Remember, this would apply not only school age children, but many colleges and universities are requiring students to be vaccinated as well.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The start of the school year will be be here before you know it. If you want your child fully vaccinated by the first day of school, when do they need to get their first shot?

It turns out this is the time to get started with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Remember, this would apply not only school age children, but many colleges and universities are requiring students to be vaccinated as well.

The following chart shows when students should get the shot in order to be considered fully vaccinated by the time they go back to school:

The Pfizer vaccine, which has been approved for 12-17 years olds requires 2 vaccinations 3 weeks apart.

School starts August 24

First Dose on July 20

Second Dose on or after August 10

School starts August 25

First Dose on July 21

Second Dose on or after August 11

School starts August 26

First Dose on July 22

Second Dose on or after August 12

School starts August 27

First Dose on July 23

Second Dose on or after August 13

School starts August 30

First Dose on July 26

Second Dose on or after August 16

School starts September 1

First Dose on July 27

Second Dose on or after August 17

School starts on September 2

First Dose on July 28

Second Dose on or after August 18

*Based on information from East Shore District Health Department*

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Below is a list of pop-up clinics ESDHD has set up in your area:

East Haven Town Green - 100 River Street East Haven

Daily from July 12 to July 31 1:00-7:00PM

The Madison Surf Club - 70 Surf Club Road Madison

Wednesday – July 21 2:00-6:00 PM

North Branford Parks & Recreation Center - 1332 Middletown Ave Northford

Saturday – July 24 9:00-11:30AM

Guilford On the Green - 79 Whitfield Street. Guilford

Tuesday – July 27 4:30-7:30PM

(Rain Location: Guilford Parks and Recreation Center - 32 Church Street)

Stony Creek Brewery - 5 Indian Neck Ave., Branford

Saturday July 31 and August 21 1:00-7:00PM

East Haven Town Green – 100 River Street East Haven

Daily - August 2 to August 21 1:00-7:00PM

Soundview YMCA – 628 East Main St. Branford

August 2 – August 8 1:00-7:00PM

Branford on the Green - 1011 Main Street. Branford

Thursday – August 5 5:30-8:00 PM

(Rain Location: Branford Community House 46 Church Street)

Madison Senior Center - 29 Bradley Road. Madison

Wednesday – August 11 2:00-6:00PM

North Branford Parks & Recreation Center - 1332 Middletown Ave. Northford

Saturday – August 14 9:00 – 11:30AM

Guilford Parks and Recreation Center - 32 Church Street. Guilford

Tuesday – August 17 4:30 - 7:30PM

--

