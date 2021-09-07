When to get your kids vaccinated so they are ready for the first day of school

HARTFORD, Conn. — The start of the school year will be be here before you know it. If you want your child fully vaccinated by the first day of school, when do they need to get their first shot?
It turns out this is the time to get started with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Remember, this would apply not only school age children, but many colleges and universities are requiring students to be vaccinated as well.
The following chart shows when students should get the shot in order to be considered fully vaccinated by the time they go back to school:
The Pfizer vaccine, which has been approved for 12-17 years olds requires 2 vaccinations 3 weeks apart.
School starts August 24
First Dose on July 20
Second Dose on or after August 10
School starts August 25
First Dose on July 21
Second Dose on or after August 11
School starts August 26
First Dose on July 22
Second Dose on or after August 12
School starts August 27
First Dose on July 23
Second Dose on or after August 13
School starts August 30
First Dose on July 26
Second Dose on or after August 16
School starts September 1
First Dose on July 27
Second Dose on or after August 17
School starts on September 2
First Dose on July 28
Second Dose on or after August 18
*Based on information from East Shore District Health Department*
Below is a list of pop-up clinics ESDHD has set up in your area:
- East Haven Town Green - 100 River Street East Haven
Daily from July 12 to July 31 1:00-7:00PM
- The Madison Surf Club - 70 Surf Club Road Madison
Wednesday – July 21 2:00-6:00 PM
- North Branford Parks & Recreation Center - 1332 Middletown Ave Northford
Saturday – July 24 9:00-11:30AM
- Guilford On the Green - 79 Whitfield Street. Guilford
Tuesday – July 27 4:30-7:30PM
(Rain Location: Guilford Parks and Recreation Center - 32 Church Street)
- Stony Creek Brewery - 5 Indian Neck Ave., Branford
Saturday July 31 and August 21 1:00-7:00PM
- East Haven Town Green – 100 River Street East Haven
Daily - August 2 to August 21 1:00-7:00PM
- Soundview YMCA – 628 East Main St. Branford
August 2 – August 8 1:00-7:00PM
- Branford on the Green - 1011 Main Street. Branford
Thursday – August 5 5:30-8:00 PM
(Rain Location: Branford Community House 46 Church Street)
- Madison Senior Center - 29 Bradley Road. Madison
Wednesday – August 11 2:00-6:00PM
- North Branford Parks & Recreation Center - 1332 Middletown Ave. Northford
Saturday – August 14 9:00 – 11:30AM
- Guilford Parks and Recreation Center - 32 Church Street. Guilford
Tuesday – August 17 4:30 - 7:30PM
