White House comments on Connecticut's vaccine distribution plan

CONNECTICUT, USA — On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked what the White House thinks of Governor Ned Lamont "going his own way" in terms of vaccine rollout.

Psaki responded to the reporter's question by saying the White House stands by its guidelines it has recommended.

"Well, we make recommendations at the federal level for a reason, because there are groups that we feel should be prioritized, whether they’re frontline workers, healthcare workers, individuals over a certain age — as you noted," said Psaki. "Our objective, of course, is to get to the stage where there’s recommendations for people who are much younger, who don’t have pre- — you know, health conditions that would mean they would qualify."

Psaki added, "So that’s what — that’s the reason we laid them out as we do. Obviously, governors make different choices about the prioritization and the prioritization order. But we stand by the guidelines we’ve recommended at a national level."

Gov. Lamont announced Connecticut's vaccination distribution rollout plan will be aged-based on Monday. The decision has caused some Connecticut residents like supermarket workers and people of color to feel left behind.

Starting March 1, people ages 55 to 65 will be able to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

The CDC recommends healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents be vaccinated first followed by frontline essential workers and people 75-years or older.