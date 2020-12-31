Who's next? Plans for 2nd round of shots expected next week

Lamont also announced more funding for nursing homes Wednesday.

CONNECTICUT, USA — An advisory group is expected to recommend next week to Gov. Ned Lamont which Connecticut residents should receive the next round of COVID-19 vaccinations.

It's coming as distribution is well underway for health care workers and for nursing home residents and staffers across the state. Dr. Deidre Gifford is the state’s acting public health commissioner.

She said Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s immunization advisory committee’s recommendation that frontline essential workers and individuals over age 75 be included in phase 1B will be the foundation for Connecticut’s plan.

