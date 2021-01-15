Yale-New Haven Health expanding vaccine sites

The Yale-New Haven Health System, the country's 4th largest healthcare provider, has administered roughly 25,000 COVID vaccinations over several weeks.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — As Connecticut rolls into phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Yale-New Haven Health and the City of New Haven will increase their number of vaccination sites next week.

While those 75 and older are first in line, among the others included in phase 1B are front line workers, like restaurants, delis, and daycares, whose owners must register their employees through the Vaccine Administration Management System portal.

"So, we wanted to make sure that they are up-to-date and are ready to go when we activate with that specific sector," said Maritza Bond, the New Haven Health Director 05:30

The Yale-New Haven Health System, the country's 4th largest healthcare provider, has administered roughly 25,000 COVID vaccinations over several weeks. But, Phase 1B begins a major ramp-up.

"We’ve already got about 2,000 people scheduled and we will keep going with as much vaccine as we get will get into people," said Dr. Thomas Balcezak, Chief Medical Officer, for Yale-New Haven Hospital.

In concert with the City's health department, YNHH is currently administering about 7,000 vaccines a week. But they will soon start mass vaccinations inside the Floyd Little Athletic Center at Hillhouse High School.

"That’s a perfect site because it’s right in the center of the community, there’s plenty of parking, it’s on a bus line, you can walk up to it. There’s plenty of room for spacing," Balcezak said.

Businesses and organizations, including churches in New Haven, are also offering to expand the Covid vaccine reach.

"To hear that, their readiness to provide support, it really is exciting," said Bond

And, while plenty of reticence to receive the vaccine remains, the Health Director is encouraged that more members of the black and brown community are requesting vaccines than expected.

"We know how this (COVID-19) has negatively impacted primarily communities of color," Bond said.

With a steadier supply of vaccines, Balcezak says the YNHH plan is to deliver 50,000 per week within the next several weeks.

Yale-New Haven Health will begin vaccinating individuals who are 75 and older – the first group in the state’s Phase 1B – beginning next Wednesday, Jan. 20. Appointments will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

To make an appointment, visit here.

The following public vaccination sites will begin to open next week: Greenwich, New London, North Haven, Old Saybrook and Trumbull.