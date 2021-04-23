Yale School of Medicine to conduct Moderna COVID vaccine trials on children as young as 6 months

The youngest of the three groups to participate in this trial will be those between six months to two years of age.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Yale School of Medicine is aiming to enroll some 7,000 children, between the ages of six months and 12 years, for the next Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial.

One of the things that are different about a trial for children so young is the dosage.

"Children are not little adults," said Dr. Inci Yildirim of Yale Medicine, who specializes in Vaccinology and Pediatric Infectious Diseases. "Their immune system and how they react to vaccines changes as they grow."

As a result, trial participants, beginning with the oldest children, first receive a low dose of the vaccine.

"And then once you see that older children are doing fine with the lower dose you go to a higher dose in the same age group," said Yildirim.

The youngest of the three groups to participate in this trial will be those between six months to two years of age. This group will include at least 1,000 children. Roughly half will receive a placebo.

So, why is it so important for children to receive the vaccine at such a young age?

"We have children, who are as young as six years of age, who got the SARS-CoV-2 infection and then ended up in our intensive care unit," Yildirim said.

And some young children develop the potentially deadly Multisystem inflammatory syndrome as a result of the COVID-19

They present to the Emergency Department with hypertension, liver failure, cardiac failure, and most of these kids, unfortunately, end up being in the intensive care unit," Yildirim says.

The other reason she believes it’s important for children so young to be vaccinated is they can contribute to our nation achieving herd immunity.

Within the next two weeks, Yildirim says Yale expects to begin enrolling participants in the trial. She anticipates it could be late this year or early in 2022 before this vaccine is approved for emergency use authorization in children six months to 12 years of age.

