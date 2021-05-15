Yale to require coronavirus vaccinations for faculty and staff

The university previously announced the requirement for students.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Yale University is requiring its faculty and staff to get coronavirus vaccinations before the fall term, extending a requirement already imposed for students.

The private university announced the new requirement Friday. It said faculty members, staffers, and academic trainees must be fully inoculated by Aug. 1, though there are provisions for exemptions for reasons based on medical conditions or religious or "strongly held" personal beliefs.