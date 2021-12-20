Yale to require returning students to have COVID-19 booster shots

Yale said the majority of their students, faculty and staff were eligible to to receive boosters

Yale University announced that due to the spread of the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, the administration is requiring all students to get a booster shot.

Yale said the majority of their students, faculty and staff were eligible to receive boosters and the Yale COVID-19 vaccine program will increase booster appointments through December 22 so that those who wish to receive boosters before traveling over the holiday break can do so.

"Boosters are widely available throughout the holiday break at many sites across the state and the country," said Yale in their message.

Those who are not yet eligible to receive booster shots will be required to do so within seven days of their eligibility.

"I know that many of us looked forward to a holiday season free of COVID-19 concerns. Unfortunately, the pandemic is still with us, and we must continue our vigilance," said Dr. Stephanie S. Spangler, Vice Provost for Health Affairs and Academic Integrity.

The university said any previously approved medical or religious vaccination exemptions will be honored with regard to the new booster requirement.

“We're not helpless in the face of this new variant. We can get vaccinated and boosted. We can take other precautions in the interest of public health and personal protection, like testing before gatherings, including family gatherings, like wearing masks, like having good ventilation, et cetera," said Dr. Saad Omer, director of the Yale Institute for Global Health.

