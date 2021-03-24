You Ask. We Answer. | 15 and waiting for the vaccine

Many people still have questions about COVID-19 and the vaccine.

We recently got questions about testing for the virus after the vaccine and vaccinations for teenagers.

We recently got questions about testing for the virus after the vaccine and vaccinations for teenagers.

Dean asked: “I recently got my COVID vaccine shots. Should I still get COVID tests, and if so, how often?”

We went to Dr. Syed Hussain at Trinity Health for an answer.

"The CDC does not recommend testing or quarantining if you’re fully vaccinated and if you’ve had exposure to COVID-19. If testing is part of a work policy, if it’s a state requirement in terms of travel requirements or international travel requirements then you will have to get tested, but for all intents and purposes, just routine testing is not recommended unless you have symptoms."

Another question came from a Connecticut grandmother: “My granddaughter will be 16 in July. When can she get vaccinated? Will she have to wait until July? There is no vaccination time for 13-15-year-olds."

We went to the Department of Public Health for the answer. They said the granddaughter will have to wait until she is 16 to schedule the vaccine.

Currently, the only vaccine approved for 16 and 17-year-olds is the Pfizer vaccine, so unless other vaccines are approved for individuals under 18, she will have to schedule her vaccine at a location that is administering Pfizer.

Both Pfizer and Moderna are now conducting clinical trials with children 12 and older to test the safety and efficacy of the vaccine in children and have said they hope to have results by late summer.

If the vaccines perform well with these children, the companies may then conduct trials with younger children.

So, if the trials go well and the FDA authorizes use of the vaccine in children 12 and up, those children could start to be vaccinated by late summer/early fall.

