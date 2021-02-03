You Ask. We Answer. | How can homebound people get the vaccine?

“Are there going to be any mobile clinics that will travel to those who can’t get out to the clinics, or will home visits be set up?”

HARTFORD, Conn — The FOX61 vaccine team is committed to keeping you informed when it comes time for your turn to get your COVID-19 vaccination.

This week, Connecticut began vaccinations for people 55 and older as well as teachers and others working at schools. And we have gotten a lot of questions from our viewers, as this has opened up vaccinations to more people. We got a question from Brooke who wanted to find out about what people can do to get a vaccine if they’re not physically able to get out of the house.

Brooke asked, “Are there going to be any mobile clinics that will travel to those who can’t get out to the clinics, or will home visits be set up?”

Dr. Syed Hussain told us that Trinity Health is in the beginning stage of this right now.

“Trinity health of NE has just started partnering with an organization that administers vaccinations to those individuals that are home-bound and unable to come to clinics. We have about 100 home-bound patients that hat we are vaccinating this week.” And he says that Trinity Health is looking to expand that in the coming weeks, as well as looking to partner with organizations to set up mobile clinics so they can go from neighborhood to neighborhood.

Raynell asked: “How long does the vaccine last in your body system? Also, if you have received both doses of the vaccine, do you still have to take a coved test or quarantine when traveling?”

Dr. Hussain said, “The vaccine itself gets destroyed pretty quickly. As soon as it does its job of training the immune system to recognize the virus and mount an immune response than the individual is vaccinated.”

Regarding the testing and quarantine, that depends on individual states' guidelines and CDC guidance. We recently took that very question to the DPH, because according to the CDC you do not have to quarantine if you’ve had both doses of the vaccine. However, the CT Health Department website says you do still have to quarantine.

The Department of Health says that the governor is going to have an announcement on this at his Thursday news conference, so we expect some clarification then.

