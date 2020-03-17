The VERIFY team has received numerous questions from viewers about whether hand dryers will spread COVID-19. We spoke with the experts to find the truth.

WASHINGTON — Question 1:

Will hand dryers kill the coronavirus?

Answer:

No. Our health experts said that the heat does not elevate to the level that it would destroy the virus. The best way to stop the virus is to wash your hands frequently, disinfect your surfaces, and practice social distancing

Sources:

Dr. Larry Chang from Johns Hopkins University

The World Health Organization

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention

Process:

This myth has been circulating online for more than a month. This prompted the World Health Organization to post about it on their Myth Busters Page.

"Hand dryers are not effective," the WHO wrote. "In killing the new coronavirus."

Dr. Larry Chang from Johns Hopkins University agreed.

"There's no evidence that hand drying reaches enough temperatures," he said. "Or that drying out the virus is going to prevent transmission."

Question 2:

Are hand dryers spreading the coronavirus?

Answer:

Our experts said no. There is no evidence that these hand dryers are spreading the virus.

Sources:

Dr. Larry Chang from Johns Hopkins University

The World Health Organization

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention

Process:

On social media, there are lots of people posting about the apparent dangers of hand dryers, when it comes to coronavirus.

"I bet those hand dryer things are full of coronavirus," wrote one person on Twitter.

To find out if this is true, the Verify Team turned to the experts. The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention said that this is false.