Vernon expands free PCR COVID-19 testing, now open to all

VERNON, Conn — With a positivity rate north of 17% in Connecticut, the town of Vernon announced plans Tuesday to expand its free PCR COVID-19 testing.

Town officials joined representatives from Jackson Labs, Griffin Hospital, and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz to say that they will be able to meet 40 hours or more a week for testing on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays at Vernon’s Parks and Recreation Department.

“People can expect those results within 48 hours or less,” said Michael Purcaro, the town’s emergency management director. “We’re very happy to serve this part of the state and it’s really open to anybody not just Vernon residents but it’s literally the eastern part of the state is our target but anyone from anywhere in Connecticut can come and get tested.”

Organizers expect to be able to serve between 200-300 people a day. They’re encouraging folks to make appointments but walk-ins are also welcome.

“We need more tests and we want to make it convenient and accessible for people so here we are right on the main road,” Bysiewicz said. “People don’t need appointments they can walk right in and this is a good addition to the 3.1 million test kits that were distributed across Connecticut as of the end of this weekend.”

The state has plans to expand these types of testing centers across the state of Connecticut in communities like Putnam, the New Haven area and other portions of Eastern Connecticut.

The Vernon Parks and Recreation Department is located at 375 Hartford Turnpike.

To find free COVID-19 testing in Connecticut, click here.

