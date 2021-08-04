Town of Vernon hosting vaccination clinic for those with disabilities

As cases begin to spike across the country, Vernon is doing their part to vaccinate those with disabilities who cannot access mass vaccination clinics

VERNON, Conn. — As the COVID-19 vaccination rate becomes stagnate and the Delta variant continues to spread, health experts say the pandemic among the unvaccinated can only slow down by vaccinating as many people as possible.

However, vaccine accessibility, particularly for those with disabilities, remains an issue across the country.

The Town of Vernon is stepping up to help the many Connecticut residents, who cannot go into a traditional vaccination site.

Those with disabilities, including developmental, autism spectrum disorder, anxiety, and others are invited to get their shot at the town's third clinic on Wednesday.

"Our main mission is to find the pockets of individuals that are having a hard time going to clinics,” Amy Watt, Leader of Vernon's Vaccination Clinic Program said.

The clinic will be open until 7 p.m. at the Vernon Senior Center, 135 Bolton Road.

It's been made possible by Vernon's partnership with the Connecticut Council of Developmental Disabilities. Each patient is allotted an hour of time at the clinic to ensure a comfortable and successful vaccination.

"We provide a very welcoming environment," Watt added. "It doesn’t look like they are coming into a doctor’s office or a hospital. It’s nonmedical, so they won’t see stethoscopes or somebody in a white jacket."

The personal clinic is designed to be a less stressful environment with dimmer lighting, fewer people, and more one-on-one time between the volunteers administering the vaccines and the patients.

The administers play movies, provide fidget toys, and will go as far as visit homes to accommodate individuals.

“Its really about getting to know the individual and working with their families to understand what that individual needs and what is going to make it most successful for them,” Watt said.

All volunteers have been trained by the Connecticut Council of Developmental Disabilities and Opportunity Works, a Vernon non-profit that works with those with disabilities to gain independence and acquire skills to grow within the local community.

The town of Vernon hopes to inspire the rest of the state to accommodate all individuals who want to get vaccinated.

“We are trying to master it so we can help all other areas of the state to be able to execute what we are doing,” Watt said.

When families make an appointment, Amy Watt will work directly with them to ensure all accommodations are available.

In Connecticut, the daily coronavirus positivity rate from July 30 to August 2 increased by 3.18%.

