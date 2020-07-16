Newington Park and Rec department hold COVID-19 safe Veterans Parade

The unveiling was supposed to take place during the fireworks display that draws over 40,000 people. However due to COVID-19 concerns that was canceled.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — The Newington Parks and Rec department unveiled its mobile veterans memorial trailer which stands 22ft high and 13ft long covered in 110 names of those men and women who severed.

The unveiling was supposed to take place during the fireworks display that draws over 40,000 people. However due to COVID-19 concerns that was canceled. So the department got creative.

Bill DeMaio superintendent of the Park and Recreation department explained, “we just wanted to honor all our veterans, we Newington is a very patriotic town and we respect our veterans and this was just a perfect way to do it”

Families gathered in front of their homes as the parade stopped in multiple locations. A live band played patriotic songs while stopped at various locations.

Sisters, Gwynne Skehan & Kathy Payanis we’re in attendance. Their father, a World War II veteran, Edward J Sheehan, has his name on the memorial. He passed away in March at 102 years old.

“It means a lot he would’ve been so proud and we were really proud about him. He didn’t talk a lot about the war but towards the last few years he did he talk a little bit more about it and we got some information about where he was and he was pretty proud” said Skehan.