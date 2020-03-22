x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (3) »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife test negative

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, have tested negative for the coronavirus.

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, have tested negative for the coronavirus.

The vice president's press secretary, Katie Miller, tweeted the results of the tests Saturday night.

Pence had announced earlier Saturday that, out of an abundance of caution, he and his wife would be tested for the virus. A member of the vice president's staff had tested positive for the virus.

The vice president had said the staffer, who did not have close contact with either the president or vice president, was doing well. Still, Pence stood just a few feet from President Donald Trump at the podium during their press conference. 

RELATED: CT Coronavirus Updates: New Britain mayor confirms city's first positive case.

RELATED: Coronavirus live blog: UK urges no visits to Mom on Mother's Day

RELATED: Travel restrictions strand Cromwell man in Peru as country enacts martial law

Stay up to date with the latest information about COVID-19 by downloading the FOX61 APP >>