Pfizer said Wednesday that interim results from its ongoing COVID-19 vaccine study suggest the shots are 95% effective. Dr. David Banach breaks down what it means.

HARTFORD, Conn. — An experimental COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech was 95% effective in final results from a pivotal study and is showing signs of being safe.

The companies made the announcement Wednesday just a week after revealing the first promising preliminary results.

The team is preparing within days to formally ask U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of the vaccine.