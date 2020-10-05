Viewers thank the Nurses in their lives

This Nurses Week, FOX61 continues to honor and celebrate nurses across the state.

This Nurses Week, FOX61 continues to honor and celebrate nurses across the state. We have received dozens of submissions from people thanking the nurses in their lives.

“While she’s worked some 16 hour days, Sam has never complained, she has stepped up to the plate, performed her job passionately and given selflessly of herself," Karen Avitabile said about her niece Samantha Licursi who works at Hospital Central Connecticut.

Viewer Denise Aparo also sending in a video thanking one of the nurses in her life, Ashley Croteau,

Who works as a Hospice Nurse with Compassus Hospice, Palliative Care and Home Care.

She is also thanking the other essential workers in her life.

“I’m also proud of both my sons, Daniel and Joseph. Dan is a police officer and Joe Works for Eversource but is deployed with the National Guard at CCSU. Both have worked the front lines and both have avoided the virus and I am so thankful.” Aparo said.