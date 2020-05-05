Virtual fundraising event raises thousands for childhood cancer

On Monday night Amity Middle School hosted their 12th annual head shaving event with St. Baldricks virtually.
The live event was streamed on St. Baldricks youtube page so friends and family could watch. Top fundraisers were honored at the virtual event along with honoring a long time head shaver, today marked his 10th year.
St. Baldricks is a nonprofit organization driven by volunteers. Money raised for the organization goes directly to fund childhood cancer research.
This was the first year the event went virtual due to Covid-19 but Vicki Fielosh, a teacher at Amity Middle school expressed how important it was to keep the event going.
“Each year we have staff and students that really come together for the cause and I think it’s really important for kids to give a little bit of themselves to help others and so when our schools were closed in mid-March we probably already had about $7000 raise at that point and so kids that had done their fundraising kind of needed that opportunity to follow through with their commitment to this great cause. Canceling would have let people down so we’re going to go ahead and virtually and give everyone a chance to follow through and to show their commitment to Saint Baldrick’s and childhood cancer research” shared Fielosh.
All together over $11,000 was raised and over $250,000 has been raised over the last 12 years.
You can watch the full video below: