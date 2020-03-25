Walking the beat in Covid-19 surroundings

Like many departments, officers are resorting to the phone to respond to situations when possible and dispensing their advice.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — For police officers across the state, walking the beat has changed dramatically in the past month, as they grapple with the challenges presented by Covid-19.

Brian Gallagher, a 37-year veteran police officer who has spent the last 13 years as a patrolman for West Hartford said, "unfortunately this is an invisible opponent."

Gallaher added that, when possible, he and his fellow officers are keeping their social distance. "If I need to go to your house for some reason," Gallagher said, "we will ask you to step out of the house."

