Walking the beat in Covid-19 surroundings

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — For police officers across the state, walking the beat has changed dramatically in the past month, as they grapple with the challenges presented by Covid-19.
Brian Gallagher, a 37-year veteran police officer who has spent the last 13 years as a patrolman for West Hartford said, "unfortunately this is an invisible opponent."
Gallaher added that, when possible, he and his fellow officers are keeping their social distance. "If I need to go to your house for some reason," Gallagher said, "we will ask you to step out of the house."
Like many departments, officers are resorting to the phone to respond to situations when possible and dispensing their advice.
Captain Jeremy Clark, who has served the West Hartford force for more than two decades said when it comes to Covid-19, "Don't be that guy or woman that has to go out... be the person that says I'm not going to expose myself or anyone else to what is out there." Gallagher added, "common sense always prevails.".