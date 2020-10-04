Wallingford business makes masks health care workers

Some of the masks were donated to healthcare workers at Yale-New Haven Health.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A Wallingford business owner is making face shields for health care workers on the frontlines as well as the general public.

Denis Anglis owns Mobile Electronics and recently retooled his operation to make the shields. Anglis told FOX61 his staff is working to make hundreds of them.

Some of the masks were donated to healthcare workers at Yale-New Haven Health.

Anglis said anyone who wants one should feel free to reach out to him.