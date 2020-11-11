Wallingford nursing home hit hard in COVID resurgence

The Masonicare leadership updated their numbers Tuesday afternoon telling FOX61 that 40 residents and 21 staff members are presently COVID positive.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — The Masonicare nursing home has done very well, in terms of Covid cases and fatalities, since the onset of the pandemic, but now the Wallingford facility has now been hit hard by an outbreak.

The Masonicare leadership updated their numbers Tuesday afternoon telling FOX61 that 40 residents and 21 staff members are presently COVID positive.

"As restrictions in the state lightened, with the numbers decreasing, we started to be extremely concerned," said Ann Collette, Masonicare's Vice President of Strategy.

While the state loosened restrictions on nursing home visitations at the end of August, Masonicare did not. Since March, Collette says they have only permitted compassionate care visits, where the patient is nearing the end of life.

"There is no way we can contain and protect nursing homes if we cannot control this in the community," Collette said while emphasizing the importance of mask-wearing in slowing the spread.

Masonicare says visitors must answer a comprehensive list of questions and have their temperature taken before admittance. And their Covid task force meets daily.

"We have weekly testing for employees and residents. In some cases, we are testing twice a week," said Collette.

The 61 positive cases at one time are Masonicare's most in one cluster since May when they recorded 11.

"As of today, every employee at the Masonicare Health Center is being fit tested for the N95 mask, which is the gold standard in masks," she added.

Most of the residents, who tested positive, are roommates.

"What we’ve done now is we’ve moved all positive residents to both of our isolation units," Collette explained about the quarantined areas with no exposure to the rest of the building.

"When we are testing our patients, our residents, and our employees what we are finding is often times folks are asymptomatic," she said.

Contact tracing has been ongoing since last week.

"We were fortunate enough to be running a healthcare center that had been Covid free for many months," Collette said. "We knew when it came in it was going to come in the front door."