Wallingford Summer School program suspended due to suspected COVID-19 case

School administrators say a person involved in the program began to experience symptoms last Friday and was not seen since last Monday.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — School Administrators announced the Summer School Program will be canceled due to a suspected case of COVID-19. A written letter was sent out to parents by Wallingford Schools Superintendent Dr. Salvatore Menzo.

Menzo says the administration was made aware of the potential case Monday afternoon. The person involved with the program was said to have started experiencing symptoms on July 17 and had not been in the program since July 13.

The administration said "out of an abundance of caution" they have suspended all in-person classes until the results of the tests are known.

"Even though we do not have a confirmed case and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends suspending programming in the event an infected person has been present in a program, we still believe suspending the in-person session is the most prudent action to take at this time," said Menzo in a written statement.

There will also be a deep clean of all the classrooms. The students and staff who may have been in direct contact with the person were contacted individually.

Menzo said Wallingford Schools will release more information when it is available.

Norwalk Schools recently shut down on July 8 due to someone in their program testing positive for COVID-19. It was the first day of in-person classes when the administration found out about the positive test. The program restarted the following week.

Governor Lamont released on June 30 a detailed guide about reopening schools for the fall.