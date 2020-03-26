Wallingford Town Hall measures safeguard employees against COVID-19

And, this simple measure has been received very well.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Wallingford Town Hall is still open for business, but, as of this week, they are conducting business in a bit of a different way.

The town has constructed plexiglass partitions between town employees and the public, in certain offices.

"We are very happy about having this enclosure here for security as well as for protection against the virus and illness,” said Cheryl Brundage, Assistant to the Tax Collector.

And, this simple measure has been received very well.

“I think the employees were really happy to see that the town took their concerns seriously and we were able to implement something so quickly,” said Robert Baltramaitis, Director of Wallingford Public Works

“And, we are all wearing gloves and we have masks,” said Brundage. “You know, we are not cutting back on any of the tips that we’ve been provided by the health department.”

A note to the public, however: if you don’t have to come into Town Hall, it’s safer for everyone if you don’t.

“We are encouraging people to use the dropbox, on the Prince Street side of the building and that way there they, we don’t have to worry about spreading germs to them and they don’t have to worry about spreading them to us,” said Brundage.