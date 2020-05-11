Walmart warned by New Haven Health Department

The city is mandating a corrective action plan be submitted by Walmart within three days.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Last week, New Haven's COVID-19 Task Force visited roughly 30 businesses alleged to be violating COVID mandates, shutting one down one Friday. Now, a big box retailer is being watched closely by the city.

The New Haven Health Department issued a final warning letter to the Walmart on Foxon Blvd. for alleged COVID-19 violations, primarily focused on mask-wearing and the store's maximum capacity.

The city is mandating a corrective action plan be submitted by Walmart within three days.

"If they will not take the necessary actions and make immediate changes to keep our residents and their own staff and customers safe, then we will take all necessary actions," said Maritza Bond, New Haven's Health Director.

In their letter to Walmart, Bond said, "If you are found to be in violation again, your establishment will be shut down without warning and you will face legal action.”

Customers were surprised.

"Usually everybody is always wearing masks even if you have a mask under your nose, they always tell you can you please pull your mask up," said Emma Perez of Northford.

The most recent complaint, received on Monday, dealt with a store employee testing positive for COVID-19. Bond says contact tracing has been slow.

"I’m pretty confident that they are going to cooperate," she added. "They certainly did send regrets and apologies that they did not want to pose a delay in providing us the necessary information that we were requesting."

Walmart confirmed to FOX61 they are working closely with the health department. And that's good news for customers, who don't want to think about the prospect of this Walmart shutting down.

"Take a look at the amount of people that are going in and out of here and think of the impact that you’re going to have just on the people that use the stores just like this just to survive and have food on their tables," said Bruce Gallup of North Haven.

Anthony's Ocean View, which is the only business the city has shut down so far for COVID violations, has yet to reopen. But the city says they are fully cooperating.