WATCH: COVID-19 patient at Yale-New Haven moved out of the intensive care unit

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — As the number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 rise in Connecticut, Yale-New Haven hospital shared some good news Thursday afternoon.
Staff members at Yale-New Haven's Saint Raphael Campus cheered on one of their patients as they were moved to a "regular floor." The patient was in Intensive care being treated for COVID-19.
The Hospital tweeted out the video of the staff doing this through their social media. The patient, seen on the gurney being pushed towards the exit, is covered.
The number of people who have tested positive has risen to 9,784, 1,464 people have been hospitalized. The State also released that about 41% of people who were admitted into the hospital for reasons related to COVID-19 have been released.