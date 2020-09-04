WATCH: COVID-19 patient at Yale-New Haven moved out of the intensive care unit

As they were moved to another floor, the staff cheered for the patient's improved condition.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — As the number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 rise in Connecticut, Yale-New Haven hospital shared some good news Thursday afternoon.

Staff members at Yale-New Haven's Saint Raphael Campus cheered on one of their patients as they were moved to a "regular floor." The patient was in Intensive care being treated for COVID-19.

The Hospital tweeted out the video of the staff doing this through their social media. The patient, seen on the gurney being pushed towards the exit, is covered.