Watch: Governor Lamont gives update on Connecticut hospital employee who tested positive for COVID-19

DANBURY, Conn. — The Governor's office confirmed that a hospital employee who works for Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital tested positive for coronavirus Friday.

Lamont held a press conference to provide more details at Danbury City Hall at 7:30 p.m.

The person is a New York resident. Officials identify that the patient is a woman. They believe she came in contact with the virus in New York. She has been quarantined.

Lamont reminded everyone at the state is ready and prepared.

Recently, Donald Trump signed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus. As of March 6, no Connecticut residents have tested positive for coronavirus.