Watch Live @ 10:45 am: Gov. Lamont to provide COVID-19 update

He had unveiled a reopening strategy on Thursday for the state, outlining several criteria that had to be met.

Governor Ned Lamont is set to a news briefing to provide updates on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.

He will be joined by Office of Policy and Management Secretary Melissa McCaw.

Connecticut has reached its 8th consecutive day of declining hospitalizations due to coronavirus. The latest numbers show a drop in hospitalizations with 1,650 patients currently hospitalized.

The number of positive cases rose by 993 for a total of 27,770. The number of deaths associated with COVID-19 also jumped by 89, to 2,257.

The number of total tests done for COVID-19 also rose by 2,315 for a total of 97,133. Gov. Lamont said going forward, the increase in testing will be "absolutely vital".

Gov. Lamont had unveiled criteria for reopening CT May 20th

According to state officials, there are several criteria being considered in an initial reopening, which include:

14-day decline of hospitalizations

Increased testing available

Sufficient contact tracing capacity

Protect high-risk populations

Adequate health care capacity

Adequate supply of PPE

Appropriate physical distancing regulations