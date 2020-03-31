Watch Live @ 4 | Gov. Lamont to provide update on CT's COVID-19 response efforts

Governor Lamont will hold a press conference Tuesday at 4 p.m. to provide updates on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.
He will be joined by Department of Banking Commissioner Jorge Perez; Credit Union League of Connecticut President and CEO Bruce Adams and Connecticut Bankers Association President and CEO Thomas Mongellow.
On Monday, Lamont confirmed an additional 578 Connecticut residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,571. There have been 517 people hospitalized and there have been 36 fatalities. More than 14,600 tests have been conducted statewide.
His announcement Tuesday comes after Milford and Norwich both confirmed their first fatalities due to coronavirus.
Residents can expect Gov. Lamont to also touch on the topic of health insurance premiums being deferred.
He announced Monday that he is waiting for a response from insurance companies regarding the issues.
