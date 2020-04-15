x
Watch Live @ 4 pm: Lamont and Labor commissioner to hold briefing

Expected to talk about unemployment application backlog

Governor Ned Lamont announced Kurt Westby, the Department of Labor Commissioner, will be in attendance for Wednesday's press briefing.

Since mid-March, more than 300,000 unemployment claims have been filed in Connecticut.

The Labor Department says it has provided more than $107 million in benefit payments in the last three weeks. The department said before the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency was typically providing $15 to $16 million in unemployment insurance benefits.

Wednesday's briefing is scheduled for 4 p.m.