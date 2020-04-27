Watch Live @ 4:30PM: Gov Lamont gives briefing on COVID-19 response in CT

As of Sunday, 25,269 patients have tested positive for the coronavirus. The number of COVID-19 associated deaths increased by 62, bringing the total to 1,924.

Governor Ned Lamont is scheduled to provide an update on the state's response to COVID-19 at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Earlier Monday, Governor Lamont and Senator Richard Blumenthal visited the Connecticut Police Academy to encourage residents who are healthy to donate blood.

"If you want to help - give blood," Senator Richard Blumenthal said. "There's no better way to save lives and also feel good about your state and community by giving blood."

Governor Lamont said each blood donation can save up to 3 lives, and donations are needed especially during this crisis.