coronavirus

Watch Live @ 4PM: Gov. Lamont briefing on coronavirus response efforts in Connecticut

Gov. Lamont will be joined by the co-chairs of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group, Dr. Albert Ko and Indra Nooyi.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont is scheduled to hold his briefing on the state's response to COVID-19 at 4 p.m. on Thursday.  He will be joined by the co-chairs of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group, Dr. Albert Ko and Indra Nooyi.

On Wednesday, Governor Lamont invited two local leaders who battled COVID-19 to speak about their experience with the virus.  Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz also announced she will be leading the Long Term Recovery Committee, which will focus on helping towns and cities recover from the effects of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 26,767 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Connecticut, an increase of 455.  COVID-19 associated deaths increased by 79, bringing the total to 2,168.  Currently, 1,691 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, which is down 41.  In all, 94,818 COVID-19 tests have been reported, an increase of 2,073.