Watch Live @ 4PM: Gov. Lamont briefing on coronavirus response efforts in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont is scheduled to hold his briefing on the state's response to COVID-19 at 4 p.m. on Thursday. He will be joined by the co-chairs of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group, Dr. Albert Ko and Indra Nooyi.

On Wednesday, Governor Lamont invited two local leaders who battled COVID-19 to speak about their experience with the virus. Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz also announced she will be leading the Long Term Recovery Committee, which will focus on helping towns and cities recover from the effects of COVID-19.