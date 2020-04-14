Watch Live @ 4PM | Gov. Lamont provides daily COVID-19 update

Gov. Lamont is working with other Northeast governors to launch task forces focused on re-opening states. On Monday, he revealed who will lead Connecticut's board.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont is scheduled to provide an update on the state's response to COVID-19 at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

On Monday, the state announced 1,346 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 13,381.

1,760 patients have been hospitalized and 602 people have died. In all, more than 44,309 patients have been tested.

Fairfield County has the most people who have tested positive with 6,004 with 262 people who have died.

In New Haven County, 3,358 people have tested positive and 133 people have died.

In Hartford County, 2,243 people have tested positive and 133 people have died.

On Monday, Governor Lamont also revealed members of the state's "Reopen Connecticut Advisory Board."

The committee will be led by Indra Nooyi, the former PepsiCo CEO, and Dr. Albert Ko, a Yale epidemiologist.

“This is made up of the best and the brightest around the state – business as well as science,” said Governor Lamont.