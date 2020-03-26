Watch Live @ 4PM | Gov. Lamont, senators to provide update on CT's COVID-19 response efforts amid stimulus package approval

Lamont is also expected to speak on his request to FEMA that for a presidential major disaster declaration.

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Lamont will provide his daily update Thursday at 4 p.m. on the state's actions in response to the global spread of coronavirus. The governor will be joined by U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy.

FOX61's Ben Goldman has been at the State Armory for the past two days asking Gov. Lamont if he will order CT companies to join the effort to defer health premiums.

According to the governor, the state needs to put pressure on insurance.

"Just like utilities, just like banks, just like landlords, just like the state of Connecticut, doing everything we can to defer this and allow people to work their way through the next three or four months," he said.

Thursday afternoon's briefing comes a day after the bipartisan $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package was adopted in the Senate.

Blumenthal and Murphy will discuss the funding intended to go directly to most Americans, including Connecticut residents.

Lamont is also expected to speak Thursday on his request to FEMA that for a presidential major disaster declaration.

He said in a release earlier Thursday, that the declaration -- if approved -- would give Connecticut residents access to additional resources to support childcare, crisis counseling and other needs identified as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to Thursdays's developments, attention is on Connecticut's health insurance companies who have not yet outlined how they will support customers.

Other states have given grace periods, deferring health insurance premiums.