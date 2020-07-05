Watch Live @4pm: Gov. Lamont talks about plans for reopening the state

Lamont will be joined by the co-chairs of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group, Dr. Albert Ko and Indra Nooyi.

Governor Ned Lamont is scheduled to hold a news briefing at 4 p.m. on Thursday to provide updates on the state's response to COVID-19.

Governor Lamont will be joined by the co-chairs of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group, Dr. Albert Ko and Indra Nooyi.

On Wednesday, officials revealed recommendations for reopening the state's universities and colleges. The plan calls for different phases over the next few months, but will depend on several factors. Higher learning institutions will also be responsible for creating reopening plans, which will need to be submitted to the state.