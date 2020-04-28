Watch Live @ 4PM | Gov. Lamont to provide COVID-19 update

The state says those who have already received unemployment benefits for previous weeks should expect the retroactive payments as a lump sum by the end of this week.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Lamont will hold a news briefing Tuesday at 4 p.m. to provide updates on Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.

The governor will be joined by Dr. Matthew Cartter, State Epidemiologist and Director of Infectious Diseases for the Connecticut Department of Public Health; and Kristen Soto, Syndromic Surveillance Coordinator for the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

Earlier Tuesday, Lamont's office announced that the state's Department of Labor successfully issued the first round of weekly $600 federal stimulus payments to filers receiving state unemployment benefits.

The first batch of payments were issued this past weekend.

In a release, Governor Ned Lamont said the additional $600 weekly payment, known as Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, was created as part of the emergency response to COVID-19.

The payment is retroactive to March 29th, 2020 and will be provided through July 25th, 2020.

The state says those who have already received unemployment benefits for previous weeks - including April 4, 11, and 18 - should expect the retroactive payments as a lump sum by the end of this week.

Claimants can check their online accounts on the Connecticut Department of Labor's website to see if the deposits were issued over the weekend.

Those who get payments through direct deposit should expect to see the additional amount in their bank accounts by Tuesday.

Governor Lamont said the Connecticut Department of Labor successfully programmed its computer system to issue these payments.

“Our Department of Labor worked day and night to come up with the technological fixes to ensure benefits were distributed in a timely way to our residents,” Governor Ned Lamont said in a release. “There are hundreds of thousands in our state relying on our Department of Labor to help get them through this crisis, and the state’s loyal and hard-working team never lost sight of that. This is a difficult time for so many, and I appreciate that these new benefits are being distributed.”

“We are pleased to announce that the additional $600 is being added to any benefit issued this past weekend and onward,” Commissioner Westby said.

The Commissioner thanked the 'dedicated and talented' staff at the Labor Department, as well as our partners and assisting agencies, for their tireless effort put forth to serve the public.

According to Westvy, due to a 40-year-old mainframe using a COBOL operating system, the task was complicated.