Watch Live @ 4PM | Gov. Lamont to provide updates on CT's response to COVID-19

Gov. Lamont reported Tuesday nearly 8,000 cases have been confirmed in the state and 71 deaths in one day have brought the total number of fatalities to 277.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Governor Lamont announced 875 additional positive tests for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 7,781.

Officials also reported 71 deaths in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of fatalities to 277.

A total of 1,308 patients have been hospitalized with COVID-19. In all, 29,036 patients have been tested for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 82 of the state’s 215 nursing homes have had at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

Gov. Lamont also issued two Executive Orders on Tuesday.

One allows recent medical school and other medical profession graduates to begin practicing immediately.