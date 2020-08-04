Watch Live @ 4PM | Gov. Lamont to provide updates on CT's response to COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Governor Lamont announced 875 additional positive tests for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 7,781.
Officials also reported 71 deaths in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of fatalities to 277.
A total of 1,308 patients have been hospitalized with COVID-19. In all, 29,036 patients have been tested for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 82 of the state’s 215 nursing homes have had at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.
Gov. Lamont also issued two Executive Orders on Tuesday.
One allows recent medical school and other medical profession graduates to begin practicing immediately.
The second implements new ‘safe workplace rules,’ which directs every workplace in the state that is deemed ‘essential,’ to implement additional protective measures for employees.