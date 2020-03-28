Watch Live @ 6PM: Gov. Lamont holds briefing after president considers quarantine of CT, surrounding states

Gov. Lamont says he looks forward to speaking directly to the President. He will also hold a news briefing at at 6 p.m. to provide updates on the state's response.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Lamont is holding a news briefing at 6 p.m. Saturday to provide updates on Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.

Saturday's press conference comes hours after President Trump said that he is considering a quarantine of New York, New Jersey and parts of Connecticut.

Gov. Lamont and U.S. Senator Blumenthal responded earlier in the day to President Trump's remarks.

The Governor released the following statement:

“Regarding the President’s consideration of a quarantine of New York, as well as parts of Connecticut and New Jersey, our state has already called on residents to stay at home. Further, if interstate travel is absolutely necessary, our state has directed travelers to self-quarantine to prevent against further transmission of the virus. I have been in close communication with Governor Cuomo and Governor Murphy, and I look forward to speaking to the President directly about his comments and any further enforcement actions, because confusion leads to panic.”

U.S. Senator Blumenthal took to Twitter Saturday saying the specifics and impact of the new directive by tweet are unclear & uncertain.

According to Blumenthal, the effect may be more confusion than confidence.

"I'd rather not do it, but we may need it," the President said after indicating that New York was a hotspot for COVID-19.