Watch Live at 4:30PM: Governor Ned Lamont to provide update on COVID-19 for Connecticut

Governor Ned Lamont will hold a news briefing at 4:30 pm to provide updates on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.
He will be joined by Yale New Haven Health CEO Marna Borgstrom; Hartford HealthCare President and CEO Jeffrey Flaks; Nuvance Health President and CEO John Murphy, M.D.; and Connecticut Hospital Association President and CEO Jennifer Jackson.
