Watch Live at 4pm: Gov. Lamont daily briefing

Updating Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts

HARTFORD, Conn. — Today at 4:00 p.m., Governor Ned Lamont will hold a news briefing to provide updates on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.

Yesterday, Lamont said Connecticut officials are working on a plan for anonymous contact tracing of COVID-19, including cloud-based technology. It's a key part of the state's eventual plan to slowly reopen the state.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he's been in discussions with New York and New Jersey about working together on contact tracing. Meanwhile, thousands of contaminated N-95 respirator masks used by health care workers and first responders have begun being cleaned in Connecticut.