Watch Live at 4PM | Gov. Lamont to provide update on CT's coronavirus response efforts

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Lamont will hold a press conference Friday to provide updates on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts. According to a release, the updates are expected at 4 p.m. from the State Capitol.

It has not been confirmed if Gov. Lamont will be joined by fellow lawmakers once again.

His announcements this afternoon will come a couple hours after the House passed the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill.

In the next couple days, Connecticut residents can expect Gov. Lamont to outline what the the bill, also refereed to as a rescue package will mean to them.

The funding was approved by a voice vote in the House, as strong majorities of both parties lined up behind the most colossal economic relief bill in the nation's history.

Representative rushed the bill to President Trump for signing, who said previously he would sign the measure immediately.