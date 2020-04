Governor Ned Lamont is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 at 4 p.m. on Tuesday

On Monday, Governor Lamont announced 1,231 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the state total to 6,906. The state also reported 206 deaths from the disease.