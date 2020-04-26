Watch Live: Gov. Andrew Cuomo provides update on New York response to COVID-19

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to separate facts from fear.

For the latest coronavirus news, click here. Refresh often for new information as it becomes available. Scroll down for updates for the week of April 26.

April 29

Third inmate dies from COVID-19 complications

The Connecticut Department of Correction announced today that a third offender under its supervision passed away on Tuesday, April 28th, from complications related to the novel coronavirus.

The 74-year-old offender, who was last housed at the Osborn Correctional Institution, had been receiving medical attention at the UConn Health Center in Farmington since April 19th. He is not being identified at this time.

Officials say the offender had preexisting underlying medical conditions and succumbed to his illness Tuesday evening.

The individual entered the correctional system on April 17, 1970, and was serving a life sentence for Murder.

Updates from Hartford Healthcare

Hartford HealthCare is expanding COVID-19 testing by launching several testing centers and mobile testing units.

During a Wednesday morning briefing, Dr. Ajay Kumar, the chief clinical officer for Hartford HealthCare, said three testing facilities would soon open in Norwich, Westport, and Newington, pending state approval.

In addition, Hartford HealthCare will have mobile testing centers, which Dr. Kumar said will be focused on vulnerable areas. Dr. Kumar described the mobile units as a van with testing capabilities.

"We want to make sure that individuals who don't have cars or capable means of transport…we can go to them. We can go to the proximity of the neighborhood to be able to test," Dr. Kumar said. "That's important because the most vulnerable populations are underserved individuals that actually have chronic medical disease are generally the ones that have difficulty in transport as well."

He added Hartford HealthCare increased the number of COVID-19 tests it can do each day from less than 200 to more than 2,000. He said previous tests were also being reserved for certain patients that met specific criteria, but now testing can be done on anyone with symptoms. Dr. Kumar said a physician's referral is still required.

As of Wednesday, Dr. Kumar said there are more than 350 COVID-19 positive patients in the acute facilities across the Hartford HealthCare system.

Mohegan Sun to stay closed through May 12th

Mohegan Sun announced it will remain closed to the public through May 12th due to COVID-19 concerns.

They say re-opening date options continue to be discussed by working closely with the Mohegan Tribal Council and the State of Connecticut’s Governor’s Office, and by monitoring federal health and safety guidelines.

For Mohegan Sun event and entertainment postponements, reschedules, and additional information related to the temporary closure, a dedicated updates page is located via mohegansun.com/updates

Testing site opens in New Haven

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced a testing site will open starting today at 1319 Chapel Street. The mayor had said the area was seeing a lot of COVID-19 activity.

The site is scheduled to launch today at 8 a.m. and will run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 28

Hartford to destroy seized ATVs, dirt bikes, Mayor to give COVID-19 update

Today at 2 p.m. the City of Hartford will destroy 31 ATVs and dirt bikes it has seized.

Destruction will take place at Corona’s Auto Parts at 608 Wethersfield Avenue.

Mayor Luke Bronin will also give an update on the capital city’s response to coronavirus.

Officials say the Hartford Police Department has been conducting and will continue to conduct regular operations targeted at the illegal use of motorized recreational vehicles.

The operation of motorized recreational vehicles is prohibited on public property in the City of Hartford, and vehicles are subject to seizure.

Insomnia Cookies donating $1 from from Cookie Cake sales to Red Cross

Insomnia Cookies announced they are once again partnering with the American Red Cross to bring back the popular Heart-shaped Cookie Cakes to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

$1 from every heart-shaped cake will be donated to the non-profit organization.

Insomniacs around the country can support this sweet partnership until May 31.

The fan-favorite cake comes in 9 traditional cookie flavors and can be customized with a cake center image or icing.

To find out if you’re within the delivery radius, enter your address into the location finder on Insomnia’s website.

Madison Chrysler dealership is open for business

Officials say Madison Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram is open and fully staffed to service the community.

Safety measures being taken amid COVID-19:

The dealership is being sanitized several times a day. Free pickup and delivery for service appointments is being offered. Vehicles will be sanitized at pickup and drop off. Sales transactions can be completed online or over the phone.

Connecticut appears to be at peak for COVID-19 hospitalizations

During a Tuesday media briefing, Dr. Ajay Kumar, Hartford HealthCare's Chief Clinical Officer, said the active number of cases are continuing to rise gradually, but he said "our hospitalization seems to have peaked and we've seen some decline in the past several days across Connecticut.”

Dr. Kumar said he expects the number of cases for COVID-19 to continue to rise as more testing is done across the state. He adds nursing homes remain a "wildcard."

According to Dr. Kumar, there are 360 COVID-19 positive patients across the Hartford HealthCare system. More than 1,300 patients have been cared for, and more than 600 patients have recovered from the disease.

America Strong flyover salute to frontline workers can be seen in Stamford

The CT National Guard announced that the Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels would conducting the #AmericaStrong flyover Tuesday.

According to Gov. Lamont, it could be seen in the Stamford area shortly after 12 p.m.

The flyover is a salute to those working on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19.

See the flight path below.

April 27

State surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 associated deaths

Connecticut reached another tragic milestone Monday when it was announced by Lamont's office that 2,012 people have now died due to COVID-19.

Fairfield County has the most deaths in the state with 727, followed by Hartford County with 612 deaths.

The state has a total of 25,997 confirmed cases, up 728 people from yesterday. Hospitalizations are at 1,758 which down from yesterday's total by eight people.

For more on the state's latest COVID-19 numbers, click here.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo provide updates on New York's response to the COVID-19 outbreak

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that some parts of the state will not be able to reopen on May 15th, when the state's "Pause Order," expires. However, Governor Cuomo did say some regions might be able to open, but there are many considerations that would need to be taken into account.

Governor Cuomo also announced a total of 337 people have died from COVID-19 in the past 24-hours. He said that number is "still tragically high," but on the decline over the past few days. Governor Cuomo said there are nearly 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus every day, but the hospitalization rate is flat, which could be a result of the weekend.

Governor Cuomo also revealed preliminary results from a statewide antibody survey of 7,500 people, which suggests 14.9% of the state is positive for the COVID-19 antibody.

Gov. Lamont, Sen. Blumenthal encourage people to donate blood

Today at 12:00 p.m., Governor Ned Lamont and U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal will visit the Connecticut Police Academy to encourage residents who are healthy to donate blood. The Connecticut State Police and the Red Cross are hosting a blood drive at the Police Academy from noon until 6:00 p.m.

The Red Cross encourages individuals who have fully recovered from COVID-19 to sign-up to give convalescent plasma by completing the donor information form on RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid.

Foodshare food distribution in East Hartford continues

Foodshare's free food distribution returned to Rentschler Field this morning to support families in Hartford and Tolland counties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And new this morning: Face masks will also be distributed at the site.

For those who are not able to drive to East Hartford, Foodshare also has mobile sites where people can go pick up food.

April 26

The Governor's office released the latest numbers for COVID-19 cases Sunday.

There were 687 new cases, bringing the total to 25269. As of Sunday, 62 more people had died of COVID-19 related causes.

1766 Patients are currently Hospitalized, down 44. And 2209 more patients tested for COVID-19 for a total of 79811.

“When you take a broad look at the data over the last two weeks, we’ve shown that we can flatten the curve and control the spread of this virus through kinds of social distancing measures that we’ve implemented – but we are not out of the woods yet,” Governor Lamont said. “When it comes creating an action plan on the steps we should take next, our primary objective needs to focus on not causing any harm to the progress we have made so far, otherwise our infection and hospitalization rates will go right back up.

Latest COVID-19 numbers in United States and worldwide



There were over 939,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 53,000 deaths in the U.S. and over 200,000 deaths worldwide.

Worldwide, there have been over 2.9 million confirmed cases.



Drive through COVID testing sites in Hartford County

PhysicianOne Urgent Care is hosting COVID-19 drive through testing for pre-screened patients at both its Bristol, CT and West Hartford, CT locations Sunday starting at 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. While individuals do not need to be patients of PhysicianOne Urgent Care, all patients must complete a medical evaluation through either a Virtual Visit or at a center prior to receiving a COVID-19 test. The testing locations will also be available for essential workers even if they are asymptomatic.

PhysicianOne Urgent Care in Bristol

576 Farmington Avenue, Bristol, CT 06010