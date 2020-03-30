Watch Live: Gov. Cuomo provides update on New York's COVID-19 outbreak

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to separate facts from fear.

Key Facts:

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care waiving member costs related to COVID-19 treatment

Newington to close parks

Map released by the state to track numbers town by town

April 1

The U.S. has 189,633 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,081 deaths from the disease as of 3:15 a.m. ET Wednesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 7,100 people have recovered.

March 31

School staff will continue to get pay throughout COVID-19 crisis

Governor Lamont signed a new executive order Tuesday saying that all school staff like teachers, cafeteria staff, clerical & custodial workers, bus drivers, and others will be paid during this crisis.

Lamont made the announcement on Twitter saying in part, " We need (teachers) back when schools re-open. They're there for our kids, we need to support them!"

Newington to close parks

“The Newington Parks and Recreation Department announces, effective immediately as of 2 p.m. March 31, 2020 and until further notice, all residents are asked to completely stay off all park and school facilities. Park and school facilities include: all sport fields, outdoor fitness equipment, skate park, playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, pickle ball courts, Bocce courts, horseshoe courts, and volleyball courts. We are asking all residents to cooperate to the fullest extent in an effort to flatten the curve and keep all Newington residents as safe as possible. All opportunities for passive recreation, including walking trails, while exercising proper social distancing, remain open to the public. The Newington Parks and Recreation Department will continue the park ranger program 7 days per week, with 2 Park Rangers patrolling the town in north and south districts, working to inform and enforce these new rules and regulations.We thank you in advance and appreciate your cooperation in these very serious times.”

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care waiving member costs related to COVID-19 treatment

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care said Tuesday it is waiving member cost-sharing related to treatment for COVID-19. The waiver applies to medical costs associated with COVID-19 treatment at in-network facilities and out-of-network emergencies.

The new policy applies to all Harvard Pilgrim commercially insured, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement members. Employers have the option to opt-out for self-insured plans. The policy is effective through June 1, 2020 and Harvard Pilgrim will reassess as circumstances warrant. If a member received COVID-19 treatment prior to this new policy going into effect, the claim will be covered and reprocessed.

Coronavirus cases grow

Gov. Lamont announced Monday an additional 578 Connecticut residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,571. 517 people have been hospitalized and there have been 36 fatalities. More than 14,600 tests have been conducted statewide.

The governor said he is waiting for a response from insurance companies regarding deferment of health insurance premiums.

In the United States, there are 164,274 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. 3,164 people have died and 5,847 have recovered.

Worldwide, 785,709 people are confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, with 37,810 deaths and 165,837 people recovered.

COVID-19 impact on sports

The NCAA voted Monday to give spring-sport athletes regardless of their year in school a way to get back the season they lost, but it did not guarantee financial aid to the current crop of seniors if they return to play next year.

Winter sports, such as basketball and hockey, were not included in the decision because many athletes in those sports had completed all or most of their regular seasons, the council decided.

March 30

Meriden announces first death from COVID-19 in city

The city confirmed Monday a person in their 40's died on March 30. It is not known how they contracted the illness.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones during this time of loss,” said Mayor Kevin M. Scarpati. “As COVID-19 continues to spread in Meriden, we must all do what we can to keep each other safe. My heart is with the family, friends, and neighbors who are grieving. This loss is deeply felt by our entire community. Now more than ever, each of us must do our part to prevent the spread of this virus in Meriden.”

Filing and Payment Deadlines for Sales Tax and Room Occupancy Tax extended by Connecticut DRS

The DRS announced Monday it is providing immediate tax relief to Connecticut small businesses at the direction of Governor Ned Lamont.

“The state needs to be taking all steps possible to provide relief to our small businesses,” said Governor Lamont. “This is a prudent step during this public health emergency, and I want to thank legislative leaders for their support with this effort as we work together to support our job creators during this unprecedented public health crisis.”

Heres info provided the DRS released in a statement.

What small business taxpayers qualify for this relief?

Taxpayers that have $150,000 or less in annual Sales Tax liability qualify for an automatic extension of time to file and pay. Similarly, taxpayers that have $150,000 or less in annual Room Occupancy Tax also qualify for this relief. A taxpayer that collects both Sales Tax and Room Occupancy Tax must evaluate each tax separately to determine eligibility for relief.

How does a taxpayer determine if it is a qualified small business?

Taxpayers are required to utilize a calendar year look back period of January 1, 2019, through December 31, 2019. Any taxpayer that reported $150,000 or less in tax during that period qualifies for the relief.

What returns are covered by this extension?

For monthly Sales Tax and Room Occupancy Tax filers: returns and payments due March 31, 2020, and April 30, 2020, are extended to May 31, 2020.

For quarterly Sales Tax and Room Occupancy Tax filers: returns and payments due April 30, 2020, are extended to May, 31, 2020.

For more information, click here

Hartford Schools go online

Mayor Luke Bronin said Hartford is speaking with the University of Hartford on dormitory housing for first responders.

The Medical reserve corps has been activated to bring in medical professionals. In addition, the city has made efforts with the homeless community and moved around 75 people from homeless shelters to hotels. All shelters now have an isolation space and city officials are looking to move more people from shelters to hotels.

Bronin said, "The way we work together is by staying apart."

Bronin said nine members of the Hartford Police department have tested positive for COVID-19. That includes four who tested positive last week.

Two quarantine centers have been set up and one person who was at a shelter and tested positive for coronavirus has been moved to one of them.

The warming center, which was scheduled to close on March 31, will remain open indefinitely and city officials will run it as a 24-hour-a-day shelter to minimize the number of people going in and out.

The overflow shelter for families will remain open past March 31.

The Superintendent of Hartford Public Schools said, "We're officially launching our digital learning plan. 12 days ago we had no plan. Today there are 4068 Google classrooms and 43% of students have access to google classrooms.

HPS is prepared to continue digital learning through end of June if necessary.

Connecticut Ferry operations suspended

Service on the two Connecticut River ferries -- between Glastonbury and Rocky Hill, and Chester and Hadlyme -- has been suspended indefinitely during the Coronavirus COVID-19 crisis. The service typically operates from April 1 to November 30 each year.

Mystic Seaport to layoff nearly 200

Mystic Seaport and Museum, one of the state's main tourist attractions notified the state on Friday that it plans on laying off 199 workers.

Quinnipiac University donates medical supplies and food to help in the fight against COVID-19

Quinnipiac University is donating personal protective equipment, much-needed medical supplies, and food to support health care professionals in Connecticut on the frontline fighting the coronavirus and to help restock local food banks.

In addition, the university is working with the Town of Hamden to make 50 university-owned apartments available to first responders in need of living space as they self-isolate away from home.

Macy's to furlough store employees

Macy's will be furloughing it's retail store employees. The company announced on their website, "Across Macy’s, Bloomingdales, and Bluemercury brands, we will be moving to the absolute minimum workforce needed to maintain basic operations. This means the majority of our colleagues will go on furlough beginning this week. There will be fewer furloughs in our digital business, supporting distribution centers and call centers so we can continue to serve our customers online. At least through May, furloughed colleagues who are enrolled in health benefits will continue to receive coverage with the company covering 100% of the premium. We expect to bring colleagues back on a staggered basis as business resumes."

Six Flags New England will open in mid-May

Six Flags New England will open in mid-May, or as soon as possible thereafter. Officials said in an email, "We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation, and follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials."

For guests with prepaid tickets, the valid dates have been extended to the end of the 2020 season. For current 2020 Season Pass Holders, passes will be extended for the number of operating days the park is temporarily closed. Six Flags New England Members will receive one additional month for each month that the park is closed, plus a free Membership level upgrade for the rest of the 2020 Season (and/or other bonus benefits, as applicable). For more information, please go to https://sixflags.com/newengland/coronavirus.

March 29

Nearly 2,000 cases confirmed in state

According to Gov. Lamont's office, an additional 469 Connecticut residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,993. To date, more than 11,900 tests have been conducted in Connecticut among both state and private laboratories. Approximately 404 people have been hospitalized. There has been another fatality due to complications of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total number of fatalities to 34 (21 in Fairfield County, 6 in New Haven County, 4 in Tolland County, 2 in Hartford County, and 1 in Middlesex County).

"It should be noted that the increase in hospitalizations reflected in today's report reflects a change to provide the most up-to-date information from the Connecticut Hospital Association. The distribution by county is based on where hospitals are located, not where patients reside."

Norwalk to close parks, beaches, reduce occupancy rates

Norwalk Mayor Harry Riling announced that as of Monday evening, he will order parks and beaches in the city to be closed and reduce occupancy of commercial buildings by 50%. Also only one person per family will be allowed to shop at a time.

“I’ve asked nicely and implored the public to practice physical distancing and to treat this public health crisis seriously. Unfortunately, many in our community are taking this too lightly. In the last 24 hours, we’ve had a 60 percent increase in cases and we now have over 200 positive cases. Extreme measures are necessary,” Mayor Rilling said. “These are drastic measures, but it is the only way we can slow this pandemic. Our health care system is going to be overloaded and that means more people getting sick and more people dying – not just from coronavirus, but from heart attacks, strokes, and other serious medical issues that require attention.”

Bridgeport to use Webster Bank Arena for hospital overflow

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim announced Sunday that he approved the Emergency Plan with the State of Connecticut Department of Emergency Management to stage Webster Bank Arena as the site for hospital overflow. The activation of this plan will provide hospitals in Connecticut with an Alternate Care Site for patients if there is a surge, or patient overflow due to Coronavirus.

The Alternate Care Site at the Arena will be equipped with 128 beds and various medical equipment to care for ambulatory or mild symptomatic patients. The City of Bridgeport Emergency Management reports that we can expect to see the arrival of equipment to the Arena by this Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

New Haven has 71 cases, plans to close playgrounds

Mayor Justin Elicker announced that there are now 71 case in the city.

Elicker said the city would move to close playgrounds at parks and city schools to discourage crowds. He said the parks would remain open.

There are several people in the fire and police departments that area awaiting test results.

ProHealth Express Care Walk-in Centers closed

All ProHealth Express Care Walk-in Centers centers are temporarily closed. "This allows our clinicians and staff to provide care at other ProHealth Physicians locations.

"If you need care, call us at 1-888-344-0007. If you have a life-threatening emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest ER.

Ellington Announces First Confirmed Positive Case of COVID-19

The first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in an Ellington resident was reported to the North Central District Health Department Sunday.

The individual is between 50-59 years of age. This person has not been hospitalized and has not been in a long-term care facility.

North Branford confirms first case

Sunday, the Connecticut Department of Public Health has confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 for a North Branford resident. The individual is female and between the age of 60 and 70 years old.

Governor Ned Lamont says Major Disaster Declaration has been approved.

In a press release, Governor Lamont said that this approval is for public assistance, meaning that impacted state agencies and municipalities in all eight counties will be reimbursed for 75 percent of the costs associated with their response and emergency protective measures.

The governor’s other request for disaster assistance, including individual assistance that could provide Connecticut residents with a number of critical benefits, such as expanded unemployment assistance, food benefits, and child care assistance, remains under review by the White House.