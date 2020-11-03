Watch Live: Gov. Lamont administration provides update on coronavirus at 3PM

A number of Westport parents/Westport Public School students were in contact with an individual presumed to be positive with coronavirus

HARTFORD, Conn. — Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus and how Connecticut governments and communities are responding. These updates are for the Connecticut area for Wednesday, March 11.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Gov. Lamont administration provides update on coronavirus preparedness and response efforts

Wednesday, March 11 at 3:00 p.m., officials from the Lamont administration, including Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe and Department of Public Health State Epidemiologist Dr. Matthew Cartter, will hold a news briefing to provide updates on Connecticut’s coronavirus preparedness and response efforts.

Hartford HealthCare to Announce “Pilot” Drive-By Testing

There will be a 3pm press conference to showcase the drive-by and Telehealth Testing for COVID-19.

WCSU info on coronavirus response

Western CT State University will be canceling on campus classes starting this Friday until April 4. Students will take online classes only. The University will be open to conduct business operations only - The reason that the State Universities are doing this is because spring break starts on Friday, the University cannot guarantee that students did not visit prohibited areas.

Westport Schools Closed

We have just learned that a number of Westport parents and Westport Public School students, in schools throughout our district, were in contact with an individual presumed to be positive with coronavirus. Based upon discussions with and at the direction of Mr. Mark Cooper, Director of Health for the Westport Weston Health District, the Westport School District will be closed until further notice following today’s regularly scheduled dismissal. This includes all after-school and evening activities, including athletics. We will immediately begin deep cleaning our schools and in conjunction with the Westport Weston Health District will be consulting with state and federal officials.

Lauralton Hall in Milford closes

Lauralton Hall is closed March 11-13. Teaching and learning continues online.