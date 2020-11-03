Watch Live: Gov. Lamont administration provides update on coronavirus at 3PM

HARTFORD, Conn. —
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus and how Connecticut governments and communities are responding. These updates are for the Connecticut area for Wednesday, March 11.
LATEST DEVELOPMENTS
Gov. Lamont administration provides update on coronavirus preparedness and response efforts
Wednesday, March 11 at 3:00 p.m., officials from the Lamont administration, including Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe and Department of Public Health State Epidemiologist Dr. Matthew Cartter, will hold a news briefing to provide updates on Connecticut’s coronavirus preparedness and response efforts.
Hartford HealthCare to Announce “Pilot” Drive-By Testing
There will be a 3pm press conference to showcase the drive-by and Telehealth Testing for COVID-19.
WCSU info on coronavirus response
Western CT State University will be canceling on campus classes starting this Friday until April 4. Students will take online classes only. The University will be open to conduct business operations only - The reason that the State Universities are doing this is because spring break starts on Friday, the University cannot guarantee that students did not visit prohibited areas.
Westport Schools Closed
We have just learned that a number of Westport parents and Westport Public School students, in schools throughout our district, were in contact with an individual presumed to be positive with coronavirus. Based upon discussions with and at the direction of Mr. Mark Cooper, Director of Health for the Westport Weston Health District, the Westport School District will be closed until further notice following today’s regularly scheduled dismissal. This includes all after-school and evening activities, including athletics. We will immediately begin deep cleaning our schools and in conjunction with the Westport Weston Health District will be consulting with state and federal officials.
Lauralton Hall in Milford closes
Lauralton Hall is closed March 11-13. Teaching and learning continues online.
Northeast Fishing & Hunting Show canceled due to public health concerns about coronavirus
The longtime producer of the Northeast Fishing & Hunting Show today announced the cancellation of its 23rd annual show, in response to increasing public health concerns about the Coronavirus COVID-19. Connecticut’s largest fishing and hunting show was scheduled to take place from Friday, March 20 to Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford. There are no plans to reschedule the event that is always held just before the start of the spring fishing season. “This is the first time in the history of this family event that we have cancelled even one day,” explains Kristie Gonsalves, President of North East Expos, Inc. and a past president of the National Association of Consumer Show Producers. “But as a responsible show producer, it is my job to ensure the safest and best environment for my exhibitors and the tens of thousands of attendees who come every year. I express my sincere appreciation to all the exhibitors, expert speakers, vendors and volunteers from across Connecticut and beyond who have worked so hard to prepare for this year’s consumer show.”