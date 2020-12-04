Watch Live: Gov. Lamont, Stamford Health officials provide updates on Fairfield County's COVID-19 response

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to separate facts from fear.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A rapid testing site has opened in New Haven

Stop & Shop requires all associates to wear masks while working

Sam’s Club expands Associate Appreciation shopping hours to workers on the frontlines

Meriden using drones to monitor city parks

Mohegan Sun casino to stay closed until April 30

Map released by the state to track numbers town by town.

April 17

Access Health CT special COVID-19 enrollment period deadline Friday



Today is the deadline for Access Health CT's New Special Enrollment Period for uninsured Connecticut residents to enroll in health insurance plans.

It was extended to April 17 to ensure people impacted by COVID-19 had the opportunity to enroll.

Officials say Connecticut residents must be lawfully present in the United States, and not incarcerated to be eligible. The effective date of coverage for anyone who enrolls during this extension period will be May 1, 2020.

Anyone who enrolled before April 2 has will have a coverage effective date of April 1, 2020.

The only way to sign up for this New Special Enrollment Period is by calling 1-855-365-2428. Individuals who experience a Qualifying Life Event (e.g. loss of coverage due to job change or unemployment) or qualify for Medicaid/Children’s Health Program (CHIP), can ALWAYS enroll online, in-person or over the phone and all help is free.

CT gas prices drop below $2

AAA officials announced Friday that the average price across Connecticut for a gallon of regular unleaded gas has dropped below $2.

This is the lowest statewide average since March of 2016, according to AAA Gas Prices.

Officials say the downward trend in gas prices across Connecticut mirrors a similar trend nationwide, driven to a large extent by the significant drop in demand caused by COVID-19.

The national gas price average has steadily declined for seven weeks, pushing the average cheaper by 64-cents to $1.83 today.

However, today’s statewide average is $1.99.

That's down 5 cents from a week ago, 41 cents less than a month ago and 84 cents less than on this same date last year.

Rapid testing site opens in New Haven

CVS Health announced that a drive-through, rapid testing site for COVID-19 will begin Friday in New Haven.

The goal is to get people results in real-time at no cost to them using Abbott testing. Patients will need to pre-register at CVS.com and book a time slot for that day. The process takes approximately 30 minutes from the collection of the swab to the delivery of the results.

Rapid testing will only be available to those who meet the CDC's requirements. To ensure the safety of everyone, patients are asked to stay in their cars during the entire testing process.

April 16

Gov. Lamont provides daily COVID-19 update

Governor Lamont reported 15,883 residents have tested positive, which was an increase of 1,129 since Wednesday.

There were 103 new fatalities reported in the state, bringing the total number of deaths to 971.

According to Lamont, 1,926 patients are currently hospitalized in CT.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim issues executive order on protective masks

Mayor Ganim announced Thursday that he is joining other local mayors in issuing an executive order on masks.

The order calls for residents to wear a mask or facial cover in public places, including all staff and customers in grocery and retail stores.

Ganim says the masks can include non-medical grad masks, cloth masks or other fabric coverings, ex: scarf or bandana.

The order will go into effect Friday, April 17.

Hartford HealthCare employees dies of COVID-19

Hartford HealthCare officials confirmed during a press briefing Thursday that an employee has died from COVID-19.

The colleague "unfortunately did not make it through this COVID crisis," Dr. Ajay Kumar said when asked about the death within the Hartford HealthCare system.

Dr. Kumar, the Chief Clinical Officer for Hartford HealthCare, did not reveal any further details such as the employee's identity or where in the system they worked.

"Obviously our heart goes out to the family, and friends, and members of his team at this time," Kumar said. "We are all saddened by this turn of event.

New York extends stay-at-home order to May 15th

In a press briefing Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the state of New York will be extending their stay-at-home order to May 15th. Gov. Cuomo said the rate of spread regarding COVID-19 has gone down, having the state on "pause", but there's still a small margin of error.

Connecticut's guidelines are at least until May 20th.

Amazon creating 1,400 more jobs in CT after hiring 1,600 new employees

Amazon announced Thursday it has hired more than 1,600 employees in Connecticut as part of its original announcement to create more than 100,000 new full and part-time jobs across the U.S. in response to COVID-19.

The company is also adding 75,000 additional new roles across the country to meet surges in demand.

1,400 of those roles will be in Connecticut.

According to officials, positions start with minimum pay of $17 per hour through the end of April, which is an increase of $2 per hour since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and come with the company’s industry-leading health benefits on day one, including 2x base pay for overtime and paid time off (PTO) benefits for regular part-time and seasonal employees.

Interested candidates can apply here.

April 15

Middletown Pride moved to August

The City of Middletown announced on Wednesday that the Middletown Pride 2020 will be moving to August 29.

The city made the announcement through its Twitter.

Day Kimball Medical Group to open drive-up testing site for COVID-19

The medical group said that the site would be open and begin testing on April 16. The site will be located at Killingly Intermediate School located, 1599 Upper Maple Street in Dayville.

It will be open from 2 pm to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday.

“At a challenging time like this, it is more important than ever for health care institutions to come together and mobilize every resource possible to help their communities,” said John Graham, MD, chief medical officer and vice president of quality and medical affairs, Day Kimball Healthcare. “It is our hope that establishing this collection site for COVID-19 testing in the region will enable more people to access the care they need close to home.”

Patients who have been checked by a health care provider for COVID-19 symptoms and have a valid prescription to be tested.

For more info, click here.

Governor Lamont announces new system to speed up employment claims

A new software improvement for the Department of Labor was announced Wednesday. The improvement was launched last night. The software is supposed to speed up the unemployment process from six weeks to one week or less.

Stop & Shop to requires all associates to wear masks while working

Stop & Shop officials said that effective, Thursday, April 16th, Stop & Shop is requiring that all store associates across Connecticut wear masks at all times when working, as an added stop to make its stores safer.

Stop & Shop has distributed masks to all store associates, which they are encouraged to wear. If they prefer their own mask or face covering, it must be clean, cover their nose and mouth and not feature any insensitive or inappropriate design elements. Acceptable alternatives might include a scarf, bandana or gaiter.

This new safety requirement, along with the other safety measures previously put into place by Stop & Shop including social distancing protocols, plexiglas guards, and enhanced cleaning and sanitation processes, will help the grocer continue to keep associates and customers safe while fulfilling the essential role of providing food to its communities.

Sam’s Club expands Associate Appreciation shopping hours to workers on the frontlines of COVID-19

Sam's Club officials announced that its Sunday morning Associate Appreciation shopping hours will now include those on the front lines of COVID-19; healthcare workers and first responders.

The program dubbed 'Hero Hours' kicks off Sunday, April 19 and will continue every Sunday until further notice.

The hours are from 8 a.m.- 10 a.m.

To protect Sam's Club associates, all shoppers will be provided and highly encouraged to wear masks while at the store during this time.

"It’s our way of saying 'thank you' for everything these incredible individuals are doing for our communities," officials said in a release.

More details available, here.

Panera Bread to donate 10% of their sales to the CT Cancer Foundation

Officials say from Thursday, April 16 to Thursday, April 23, you can order online and use the code PRFUND to direct 10% of your sale to the CT Cancer Foundation.

The participating cafes are:

Enfield: 130 Elm St, Enfield, CT 06082

Evergreen Walk: 100 Hemlock Ave, South Windsor, CT 06074

Manchester: 179 Deming St, Manchester, CT 06042

Newington: 3120 Berlin Turnpike, Newington, CT 06111

Southington: 365 Queen St, Southington, CT 06489

Waterford: 903 Hartford Turnpike, Waterford, CT 06385

Wethersfield: 1129 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109

Glastonbury: 2450 Main St, Glastonbury, CT 06033

Groton: 220 CT-12, Groton, CT 06340

Bristol: 1214 Farmington Ave, Bristol, CT 06010

Farmington: 1600 S East Rd, Farmington, CT 06032

April 14

ESPN commentators take pay cut

The sports giant, ESPN asked about 100 of their commentators to join their executives and take a temporary pay cut.

The pay cut would be 15% of their salary for three months. ESPN said the action is to prevent further furloughs and save money for other company employees who may be more financially vulnerable.

“We are asking about 100 of our commentators to join with our executives and take a temporary salary reduction. These are challenging times and we are all in this together," said ESPN in a statement.

Mohegan Sun casino to say closed until April 30

Officials said that Mohegan Sun casino will remain closed until April 30.

They said they were continuing to work with the Tribal Council and the Governor's office to determine the re-opening date.

Meriden to use drones

Mayor Kevin Scarpati announced that the Meriden Police Department will begin using drones to monitor the city's parks and trails. Mayor Scarpati said with the warmer weather, people will be utilizing the parks and trails more. Yesterday, the number of cases in Meridan rose to 145 people, with 30 of them in MidState Medical Center. There are now eight people who have died from this virus in Meriden.

April 13

1,346 Connecticut residents test positive for COVID-19

The latest number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 came to a total of 1,346, bringing the overall total in the state to 13,381. A total of 602 people have died due to the virus.

Fairfield County has the most people who have tested positive with 6,004 with 262 people who have died. In New Haven County, 3,358 people have tested positive and 133 people have died. In Hartford County, 2,243 people have tested positive and 133 people have died.

Coast Guard Academy to hold virtual commencement

The Coast Guard Academy announced Monday they are preparing to hold a virtual graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The graduating Class of 2020, along with the rest of the Academy Corps of Cadets were on spring break when travel restrictions were imposed and they were ordered to remain home. The Corps then shifted to virtual remote classes which are ongoing.

During the virtual ceremony, Chad Wolf, the acting Secretary of Homeland Security is scheduled to deliver the keynote address. Adm. Karl Schultz, the Commandant of the Coast Guard will also provide remarks.

"This decision was made in the best interest of the health and well-being of our entire Academy family and our local community,” said Rear Adm. Bill Kelly, the Academy’s Superintendent.

Regional meeting of governors

Governors of six Northeast states are combining forces to form a task force to coordinating reopening strategies.

April 12

Forecast for high winds causes cancellation of testing at some sites

Hartford Healthcare has announced they will be canceling testing for COVID-19 on Monday due to the forecast of high winds and rain.

Trinity Health of New England said it will also close its COVID-19 Drive-Through Clinics at St. Mary's Hospital, St. Francis Hospital, and Johnson Memorial Hospital and will resume Drive-Through swabbing on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Connecticut National Guard said the tents they are using for field hospitals that are staked down, should be fine. As for the ones that are held down with cinderblocks, "How that holds up remains to be seen." They will have personnel at all the sites.

Governor announces latest numbers, 525 new cases, 60 more deaths

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Sunday that an additional 525 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Connecticut, bringing the statewide total to 12,035. To date, more than 41,220 patients have been tested in Connecticut. Approximately 1,654 patients have been hospitalized.

The total statewide total number of COVID-19 associated fatalities is 554.

National Guard to set up additional COVID-19 surge capacity at UConn Health

The CT National Guard will be at UConn Health on Monday, April 12 at 8:00 a.m. to assist UConn Health in setting up 136 surge capacity hospital beds in the Connecticut Tower to prepare for a potential increase in COVID-19 patients.

The National Guard will also provide equipment for a potential additional 107 beds on the 7th floor of the University Tower should they be needed. Together this will provide a surge capacity of 243 beds in addition to the 82 bed surge capacity we have already identified in the University Tower.

April 11